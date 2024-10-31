IdaCorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $113.6 million. On…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $113.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $2.12.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $528.5 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $5.35 to $5.45 per share.

