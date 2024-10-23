Icon PLC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $197.1 million. The Dublin 18, Ireland-based…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $197.1 million.

The Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $2.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.35 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.85 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.90 to $14.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.26 billion to $8.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICLR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.