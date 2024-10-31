ICF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $32.7 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $32.7 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $517 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $532.5 million.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.50 per share.

