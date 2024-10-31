ICE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $657 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $657 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.35 billion, also matching Street forecasts.

