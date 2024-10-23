IBM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $330…

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $330 million in its third quarter.

The Armonk, New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $14.97 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.19 billion.

