IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported earnings of $559,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.7 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $25.7 million.

