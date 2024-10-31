Hyatt Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $471 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $471 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $4.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

