Huron Consulting: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $378.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $370 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.7 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion.

