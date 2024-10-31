Huntington Ingalls: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit…

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $101 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.56.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.84 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

