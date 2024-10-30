Humana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $480 million. The…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $480 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $3.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $29.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.3 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.66 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $16 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.