Hubbell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $219.4 million.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $4.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.47 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.35 to $16.55 per share.

