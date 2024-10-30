Hub Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $986.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share, with revenue expected to be $4 billion.

