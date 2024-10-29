HSBC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.13 billion in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.13 billion in its third quarter.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of $1.70 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $36.62 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

