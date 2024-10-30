How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/30/2024

U.S. stock indexes gave up an early gain and ended slightly lower following a mixed set of profit reports from…

U.S. stock indexes gave up an early gain and ended slightly lower following a mixed set of profit reports from giants like Google’s parent company and Eli Lilly.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6% from its record set the day before.

Alphabet rallied after becoming the latest “Magnificent Seven” stock to deliver strong profit. Eli Lilly sank on concerns about two of its blockbuster drugs, while chip stocks fell following Advanced Micro Devices’ latest profit report. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 19.25 points, or 0.3%, to 5,813.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.51 points, or 0.2%, to 42,141.54.

The Nasdaq composite fell 104.82 points, or 0.6%, to 18,607.93.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.05 points, or 0.2%, to 2,233.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.55 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 27.14 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 89.33 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.04 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,043.84 points, or 21.9%.

The Dow is up 4,452 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,596.58 points, or 24%.

The Russell 2000 is up 205.96 points, or 10.2%.

