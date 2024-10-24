How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/24/2024

Wall Street drifted to a mixed finish after Tesla surged and IBM slumped following their latest profit reports. The S&P…

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Thursday to break its first three-day losing streak since early September. It bounced between losses and gains through the day, and was evenly split between rising and falling stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.

Tesla jumped 21.9%, the second-best day in its history, after reporting a better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. IBM sank 6.2% after reporting revenue that came in short of expectations. Treasury yields eased.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.44 points, or 0.2%, to 5,809.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.59 points, or 0.3%, to 42,374.36.

The Nasdaq composite rose 138.83 points, or 0.8%, to 18,415.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.08 points, or 0.2%, to 2,218.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 54.81 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 901.55 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 74.07 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.17 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,040.03 points, or 21.8%.

The Dow is up 4,684.82 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,404.13 points, or 22.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 191.85 points, or 9.5%.

