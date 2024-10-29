Horizon Technology Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.3…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.3 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $24.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.4 million.

