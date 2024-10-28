Hope Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $24.2…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $24.2 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $246.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.6 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.7 million.

