HomeTrust Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Thursday reported net income of $13.1 million in its third quarter.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $74.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTBI

