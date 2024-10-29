HNI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Tuesday reported profit of $47.5 million in its…

The Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $672.2 million in the period.

