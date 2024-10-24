Hilltop Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $29.7 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $29.7 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $411.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $305.5 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.3 million.

