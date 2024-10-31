HF Sinclair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported a loss of $75.9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported a loss of $75.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $7.21 billion in the period.

