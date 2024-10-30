Hess: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $498 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $498 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

