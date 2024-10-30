Hercules Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $68.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $125.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.8 million.

