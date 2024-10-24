Helix Biopharma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

