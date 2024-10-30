Heartland Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 30, 2024, 5:22 AM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $64.2 million.

The bank, based in Denver, said it had earnings of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.17 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $272.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $176.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

