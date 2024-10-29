H&E Equipment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $31.1 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $384.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $391.9 million.

