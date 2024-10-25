HCA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.27 billion.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.27 billion.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $4.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.97 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $17.49 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

