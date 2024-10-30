Hawthorn: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Wednesday reported net income of…

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

The Jefferson City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWBK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.