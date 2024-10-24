Harley-Davidson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $119 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $119 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 91 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $881.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $970.2 million.

