HarborOne Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.9…

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The Brockton, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $79.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HONE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.