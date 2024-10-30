Hanover Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $102.1 million.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $3.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.58 billion.

