Halozyme Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $137 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $137 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $290.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $970 million to $1.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HALO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.