Gulf Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 11, 2024, 5:12 PM

SHOUGUANG, China (AP) — SHOUGUANG, China (AP) — Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Friday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

The Shouguang, China-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GURE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GURE

