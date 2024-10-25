Live Radio
Grupo Televisa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2024, 5:39 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Thursday reported net income of $35.3 million in its third quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $812.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

