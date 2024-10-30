Group 1 Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $114.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $8.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.90 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.93 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $5.22 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.14 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPI

