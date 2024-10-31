Grid Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.3 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $87.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $97 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDYN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.