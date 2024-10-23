Greenbrier: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $61.6…

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $61.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $1.92.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $160.1 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.54 billion.

Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.65 billion.

