Green Plains: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $48.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $658.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $659.4 million.

