Great Elm Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 6:10 AM

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

