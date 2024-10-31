Granite Construction: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported earnings of $79 million in…

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported earnings of $79 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watsonville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.05 per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.

