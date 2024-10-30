Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 3.5 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.84 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 5 cents at $9.70 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 0.05 cent at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 0.6 cent at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.17 cent at $.83 a pound.

