Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 2.25 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.69 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 2.25 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 6.75 cents at $9.81 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.43 cent at $1.89 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was off 1.02 cents at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.08 cent at $.80 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.