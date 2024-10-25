Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 3.25 cents at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 8.5 cents at $5.73 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 4.25 cents at $9.92 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was unchanged at $1.89 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 0.15 cent at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.2 cent at $.79 a pound.

