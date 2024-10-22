Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.09 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 2.5 cents at $5.70 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 2.5 cents at $3.77 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $9.81 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.18 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.47 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.57 cent at $.79 a pound.

