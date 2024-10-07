Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.90 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.87 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 4.25 cents at $10.34 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was unchanged at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was down 0.02 cent at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.15 cent at $.76 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.