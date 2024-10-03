Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 1 cent at $4.32 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 1 cent at $6.14 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $3.90 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 2.25 cents at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.25 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 0.15 cent at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.42 cent at $.76 a pound.

