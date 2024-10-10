Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 2.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 2.75 cents at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 2 cents at $6.03 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 2.75 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 5.5 cents at $10.14 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 1.25 cents at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 1.45 cents at $2.50 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 1.1 cents at $.77 a pound.

