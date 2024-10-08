Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 5.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 5.25 cents at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.94 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 4.5 cents at $3.88 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 16.25 cents at $10.16 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 1.1 cents at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 1.15 cents at $2.50 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.12 cent at $.77 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.