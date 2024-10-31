Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.11 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.72 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 6.25 cents at $3.97 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 8.75 cents at $9.79 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 1.4 cents at $1.86 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was down 0.48 cent at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 1.3 cents at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.