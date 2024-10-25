Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.16 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 3.5 cents at $5.70 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $9.88 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.28 cent at $1.89 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle lost 0.2 cent at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.03 cent at $.80 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.